ShelterZoom Readies Launch of Platform for Document, Contract and Transaction Management

Plans Free-of-Charge Release to COVID-19 Response Teams

ShelterZoom, inventor of Document of ThingsTM (DoT) and Contract of ThingsTM (CoTTM), announced its spring release of DocuWalk, with plans to release the product free of charge to organizations working to combat COVID-19 while the crisis continues.

Built on its blockchain-based, second-generation smart contract platform, which transforms records, documents and contracts into fully digital, interoperable and intelligent assets, DocuWalk is designed to bring the entire world of both eCommerce and remote-work arrangements to a level of sophistication and trust never seen before, according to the company.



“When we started building this, we knew the future of business would be one of more remote operations, but we didn’t know that COVID-19 would be what accelerated the world to adapt,” says Allen Alishahi, co-founder and president of ShelterZoom. “In the face of this rising crisis, we at ShelterZoom are working tirelessly to launch our platform as soon as possible to help small and large businesses around the world collaborate with one another and keep business moving forward.”

DocuWalk leverages security, leading blockchain technology and ShelterZoom’s patent-pending Document TokenTM to overcome major limitations presented in existing document and contract management technology, as well as to enable transferability, traceability, tradability and portability.

“We have been working on this platform for two years and have incorporated design features that make for a seamless transition to bringing everything you can do with documents in a physical office to the online world,” says Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO and co-founder of ShelterZoom. “Whether it is interacting with remote staff in a trust-based environment, negotiating a contract with sophisticated intelligence and auditability, or managing personal records securely our new platform is an end-to-end solution for anyone and any organization.”

Fully-scalable features such as Virtual Negotiation and blockchain-based security combine to make a remote team able to work as efficiently as if they were in the same location, no matter the size of the group.

One of the first adopters of the technology is ShelterZoom’s external general counsel, Seward & Kissel LLP, a leading U.S. law firm. Partner Anthony Tu-Sekine comments, “These past few months have shown us how real the possibility of major disruptions to travel is and how it can impact business, both at the local and global level. The solution provided by ShelterZoom has the potential to facilitate business and commerce on numerous levels and thus provide tools that businesses can use during a major event such as the current pandemic that affects the ability to interact in the real as opposed to the digital world. This is why we are signing up to be one of the early adopters of the ShelterZoom platform for certain types of contract use-cases, and we are looking forward to putting it to use as soon as possible.”

For more information, please visit docuwalk.com.