Pacific Realty Partners Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

With a focus on leveraging the franchisor’s unparalleled global office presence, Paul LeJoy has announced that Pacific Realty Partners, a leading independent real estate brokerage, has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Pacific Realty Partners.

LeJoy and his team of 20-plus affiliated agents will now have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class marketing, agent learning and industry-best technology and productivity tools to help the team deliver extraordinary experiences to real estate consumers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. A primary goal for LeJoy will be to grow his company’s international footprint.

“With real estate more global than ever, and Century 21 Real Estate operating in 10,000 offices in 83 countries worldwide, there is no better brand in this industry to help me and my team of relentless sales professionals build an international real estate business,” says LeJoy. “I look forward to leveraging this unmatched relevance and presence, as well as the awareness, recognition and tech platform to deliver the extraordinary to clients all around the world.”

“The real estate market in the San Francisco Bay Area continues to be increasingly competitive, and we’re excited to be working with a true entrepreneur like Paul who is constantly innovating around perfecting the home-buying and -selling experience through his commitment to the highest quality of service and continuous improvement of services and processes,” says Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, LLC. “We welcome his team’s can-do attitude knowing full well they are ready to provide unique, personalized moments throughout every step of the client relationship.”

