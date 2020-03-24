Best Practices for Staying Healthy From the CDC

With the spread of COVID-19 in full swing, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has set some guidelines and tips for staying healthy during this pandemic. During this unpredictable outbreak, it is important that we follow these practices, not only to keep yourself healthy, but for the safety and health of others.

Understand How COVID-19 Spreads

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person either between close contact of less than six feet or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Practice Social Distancing

Content Square 1.

All non-essential workers should stay home. Talk to your employer about working remotely.

Avoid close contact with others, especially those who are sick, keeping a distance of about six feet.

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Keep Your Hands Clean

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and Disinfect

Wipe down frequently touched surfaces, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks, with EPA-registered household disinfectants.

If surfaces are dirty, clean them with detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Cover Coughs and Sneezes

Content Square 2.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Remember to always throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately after coughing or sneezing, wash your hands with soap and water or clean your hands with a hand sanitizer.

If You Feel Sick…

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Stay in touch with your doctor. Call ahead before you visit. They will advise you of whether or not to leave your home and get tested.

For those who feel sick or who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, wear a facemask when and if you are around people and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.

Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing and taxis.

If you live with family members or roommates, stay in a specific “sick room” and use a separate bathroom, if available.

Avoid sharing household items with others, such as dishes, cups, utensils, towels and bedding.

Understanding how to care for yourself, and others, through this pandemic is extremely important. By following these health practices, you will significantly lessen your chance of getting coronavirus or spreading it to others, especially those with preexisting conditions and the elderly. Refer to the CDC for further information on how to stay healthy.

Source: CDC