A CDC Recommended Guide to Disinfecting Your Home

Here are some tips for properly disinfecting your home to ensure your family stays healthy during this difficult time.
The CDC recommends that you clean and disinfect high-touch areas at least once daily as a precaution.
Focus on doorknobs, bathroom and kitchen counters, toilet seats and handles, light switches and remote controls.
Remove any contaminants and dust by wiping surfaces with soapy water or a cleaning product. After you’ve done that, clean the area again with a disinfecting spray or wipe.
The CDC provides the following instructions for making a homemade bleach disinfecting spray:
Combine 4 teaspoons of bleach and 1 quart of water in a spray bottle and shake. Spray on what you want to disinfect and let sit for 10 minutes before wiping away with a wet cloth.
For more information on protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit cdc.gov.