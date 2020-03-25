Staying Social While Social Distancing

Here are four ways to stay social and connected while practicing social distancing.

Social Media

Social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Snapchat are great tools to stay in touch with friends and family.

Get On The Phone

Have long phone conversations with friends and family to check up on them and update each other even while you’re separated from each other.

Try Video Conferencing

Being able to see someone’s facial expressions along with hearing their voice will help you really feel connected.

Attend Virtual Events

You can find practically any kind of event in virtual form online. Find something you’re interested in and join a virtual gathering that applies.