These Games Will Help Lighten the Mood at Home

Following stay-at-home restrictions can be taxing on many levels, from learning how to work remotely to keeping the kids engaged in online schoolwork. Add in concerns about your personal health and the well-being of your loved ones, and it’s easy to see why you and your family may be feeling stressed. For a quick antidote that will get everyone away from the TV, try a fun, engaging game, such as:

Charades. This is a great choice because it requires no equipment whatsoever, and can be played either indoors or in the backyard, weather permitting. You can also tailor charades – from simple to complex – to make it suitable for all age groups in your home.

Scavenger hunt. A game that challenges your mind and gets you up and moving, a scavenger hunt can take place throughout the various rooms of your home as well as in your outdoor space. Clues can range from simple, hand-drawn pictures for the preschool crowd all the way to cryptic ciphers for the adults among you. Don’t forget to make the prize enticing enough to keep players on the hunt.



Hearts. One of the world’s classic card games, hearts is enjoyable for the entire family – and easy to learn for beginners. Gather everyone around the dining room table and the hours will start flying by.

Jenga. For those who want to challenge both their manual and mental dexterity, Jenga is a great way to get your mind off of things as it requires calm and focus. It’s also perfect for taking a break from business or school work in the middle of the day – just challenge your nearest family member to a quick match or two.

Pictionary. Nothing elicits laughter quite like the valiant artistic attempts people make while playing Pictionary. This game is the perfect choice for letting loose and getting loud – just remember not to take it too seriously. Put the focus on having fun, not winning!