Delta Media Speeds to Market Virtual Open Houses

Delta Media Group, Inc., a technology solutions provider, is deploying new support for virtual open houses to its DeltaNET Open House platform free to its customers. The company accelerated its development cycle to provide assistance to agents during COVID-19’s unprecedented impact on the real estate market.

“Our customer’s ability to continue conducting business as we work through COVID-19 is our No. 1 priority,” says Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. “It is our job to help them seamlessly navigate the hurdles they are facing.”

The new virtual open house feature adds the ability for real estate sales associates to schedule virtual open houses in the same way they do standard open houses. Now, they can add an indication of its virtual status, providing clients a link for attending the virtual open house.

Delta Media also announced it is extending its Real Time MLS Data Platform to support virtual open houses integration with over 350 MLS feeds. This will cover 93 percent of the U.S., in anticipation of MLS support of virtual open houses.

Delta Media noted that America’s top digital brokerage reported a 500 percent take rate for their virtual open house program. Now, every Delta Media customer can incorporate this strategy into their plan during these challenging times.

In addition to adding virtual open houses support, Delta Media also has upgraded its DeltaNET platform to support virtual open houses throughout the entire platform.

“We massively shrunk our development cycle to integrate virtual open houses into our Open House Search, our Market Watch Reports, our New Listing Emails, our lead management platform, Ad Wizard platform, email marketing platform and our automated and highly-popular Facebook advertising platform. Additionally, in talking with agents the past couple days and getting feedback, the biggest hurdle they face in doing virtual open houses is the ability to affectively market them. We now have a fully integrated solution that empowers them to market virtual open houses,” Minard says.

Meeting Skyrocketing Virtual Showing Requests

“One month ago, a virtual showing request was novel,” Minard explains. “Today, in many markets, it is a requirement when a sales associate has a client requesting a personal showing.”

Delta Media has integrated virtual showing requests fully into its DeltaNET Showing Request platform. Starting March 26, Delta Media customers will be able to request a virtual showing on properties using their technology of choice.

“In these times, it is important that we help build a virtual ecosystem for the real estate industry,” says Minard. “Our team at Delta Media is rising to the occasion, as we want our customers to see that we are there for them, and we are in this together to make our real estate industry stronger.”

Minard is reaching out to Delta Media customers through a regular blog to share updates, business strategies and insight during this unprecedented time, including:

How to Deal With Coronavirus in My Business: An Analytical Approach to Business-Leading Indicators – Part 2 (March 24, 2020)

How to Deal With Coronavirus in My Business: An Analytical Approach to Business-Leading Indicators – Part 1 (March 23, 2020)

Update to Delta Media Group’s Operations During Coronavirus Outbreak (March 19, 2020)

For more information, please visit deltamediagroup.com.