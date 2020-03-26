NAR: REALTORSÂ® Applaud HUD’s Timely $40 Million Grant Award to Combat Housing Discrimination

National Association of REALTORSÂ®Â President Vince Malta issued the following statement after the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Wednesday that it will grantÂ $40 million to organizations addressing fair housing violations across the U.S. More than $1 million is being awarded within locations designated as underserved by the Qualified Opportunity Zone program, which NAR has championed since it was established in 2017 tax reform legislation.

“Given the economic circumstances many Americans may face in the coming weeks, NAR commends HUD and Secretary Carson for taking steps to quickly put money in the hands of nonprofit organizations defending those especially vulnerable to this economic disruption,”Â said Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Emerging from challenging times stronger and more resolved will require countless Americans to step up and do what they can to help those in need, and we thank HUD for taking swift, decisive action today to help put us on that path.”

Grants are specifically designed to help those believed to have been the victim of housing discrimination and to increase fair housing education. In the corresponding press announcement, Secretary Carson noted that the grants will “enable our fair housing partner organizations to combat unlawful policiesâ€¦ and foster practices that ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable housing…”

