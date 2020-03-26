Now Available: Ben Carson Speaks With Brian Buffini

Carson and FHA Commissioner Brian Montgomery discuss effects of pandemic on economy and housing in exclusive interview

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company and host of “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast, interviews Dr. Benjamin Carson, secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and a member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, in this special edition of the program.

Dr. Carson discusses the impact the pandemic is having on the economy, the real estate industry and the efforts the country is employing to mitigate it. Joining Dr. Carson is FHA Commissioner Brian Montgomery, who discusses the agency’s new policies directed at helping homeowners survive this crisis.

Access this timely interview here.