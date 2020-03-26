Quick Home Exercises That Will Help You De-Stress

If you’re feeling cooped up at home, there’s no better way to de-stress and re-energize yourself than by getting your heart pumping. Here are some simple exercises you can do right in your home—you won’t need any equipment either! To keep your heart rate up, do these in succession with minimal or no breaks in between.

Standing Lunges: Stand hip-width apart. Step forward with one leg, bending your knee without extending it past your toes. Drive the back knee back slightly. Bring it back to start position and continue, alternating sides.

Push-Ups: Get down on all fours, placing your hands only slightly wider than your shoulders. Make sure you straighten your arms and legs. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor, keeping your back straight. Pause slightly, then push yourself back up.

Jumping Jacks: Stand upright with your legs together and arms at your sides. Bend your knees slightly, jumping into the air. As you jump, spread your legs shoulder-width apart and stretch your arms out and over your head. Jump back to starting position and repeat.

Plank Taps: Starting in a plank position with your wrists under your shoulders and your feet hip-width apart, touch your left shoulder with your right hand and then return to starting position. Keep repeating, alternating sides.

Plank Heel Touch: Get in the normal plank position, making sure your feet are shoulder-width apart. Bend one knee at a time, reaching back with the opposite hand and grabbing your heel. Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Bicycle Crunches: Lie flat on the floor (you can put a yoga mat down for added comfort). Make sure your lower back is completely pressed to the ground. Place your hands behind your head, bringing your knees toward your chest and lifting your shoulder blades off the ground. Be careful not to strain your neck.

Jump Squats: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Do a regular squat, getting as low as you can, and explosively jump up with your hands straight in the air. When you come back down, bring your arms down at your sides. Land as quietly as possible to strengthen your core and exercise more control.

Drop-Squat Punch: Stand with your feet together, bending your elbows and putting your hands in fists under your chin. Jump with your feet out wide, squatting when you come down and punching forward with your right hand. Keep repeating, alternating sides when you punch.

These simple workouts don’t require any equipment and will get you feeling re-energized and clear-headed, helping you to better manage the stress of being stuck at home