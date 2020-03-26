Get the Right Tools, Right Now to Guide Your Business in This Uncertain Time

Effective immediately, the National Association of REALTORS® is relaunching a sweeping program for all members called “Right Tools, Right Now.” The program was originally activated in 2009 during the financial crisis. Once again, we’re making critical educational and business resources available to members for free or at significant discounts. You and your agents can access the extensive offerings—which will be updated regularly—right now!