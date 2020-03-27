Search
3 Tips to Maximize Space in an Urban Home

Here are three tips to maximize space in your urban home.

Hidden Features

Make the most of your space by including hidden features that can transform a room. A casual seating area can quickly become a media room with a pop-up television that emerges from a cabinet or a projector that’s hidden in the ceiling. 

Smart Home Gym

There are numerous smart home gyms that require minimal space to exercise with maximum convenience. All you really need is a small corner of the house. 

Multi-Purpose Furniture

Furniture that offers extra storage space, like an ottoman that can open up or a bedframe for the kids’ room with built-in drawers saves loads of space. 

