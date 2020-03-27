Search
4 Tips for Picking the Right Upholstery Fabrics for Your Home

Here are a few tips to help find the right fabric choice for each room in the house. 

Style and Aesthetic

From solid colors to vibrant patterns and prints, the hardest part is usually narrowing it down to a fabric that suits your design aesthetic.

Durability 

There are certain parts of the home that receive more wear and tear than the rest. In these particular spaces, you may want to opt for a performance fabric. 

Care and Cleaning

Take note of any particular cleaning instructions before making a decision. 

Tactile Experience

Whether it’s a silky satin or a plush velvet, your furniture should be finished with a material that’s comfortable when sitting or lying down on it. 

