A Guide to Remotely Searching for Homes

Just because you can’t see homes in person, doesn’t mean your search needs to end.

Talk to a Real Estate Agent

Talk to your agent and see if you can set up a virtual tour of a home. Some agents may even have pre-recorded video tours to share.

Utilize Listing Websites

If you’re looking to explore new properties, your local real estate brokerage and agent websites, and portals, feature thousands of listings.

Explore Neighborhoods on Facebook

Many communities have Facebook groups run by community members. Exploring these pages is a great way to get to know a neighborhood.

Your home search may be affected, but you can still shop around from the comfort of your own home.