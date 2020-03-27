How to Host a Virtual Open House With Your Agent

Here are four tips for working with your agent to host a virtual home tour.

Communication is Key

Communicate with your agent to schedule a time for your virtual walk-through and ask questions on how best to record your home.

Tidy Up Your Home

Just as you would for a live open house, be sure your home is clean and clutter free.

Let Your Agent Take Charge

During the walk-through, mute yourself and let your agent do the talking. Minimize any distractions and let the agent lead.

Allow Live Q&A With Potential Buyers

If the potential buyers have questions, talk with your agent about a live Q&A session at the end of the tour.