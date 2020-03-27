How to Make a Large Home Feel Intimate

Here are a few tips to help make a large home feel more intimate.

Textures and Colors

Dark walls can make a space appear smaller. Rich earth tones, like brown, dark green and red create a cozy ambience.

Thoughtful Furnishings

A spacious room may benefit from multiple seating areas that serve various purposes, such as a quiet reading nook and a separate space with couches where groups can hang out.

Embrace the Scale

Embrace the grand proportions of the home. That could mean using expansive wall space and soaring ceilings as a way to decorate with sizable works of art or tall indoor trees.