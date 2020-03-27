The Next Big Trend in Home Design: Japandi

The term Japandi is a portmanteau combining two design styles: Japanese and Scandinavian.

Here’s everything you should know about what might just be the next big design movement.

A Hybrid of Minimalist Styles

Japanese and Scandinavian design both share a sense of minimalism that promotes simple living.

Dark Tones

Japandi emphasizes tones of gray, brown and even black. However, a natural color palette is essential.

Curated Objects

Get creative with the objects on display in spaces that you might typically overlook, like your kitchen island, nightstand or coffee table.

Natural Textures

Wood and stone create a sense of natural balance. Taking that a step further, a water feature or fireplace can deepen that connection to nature.