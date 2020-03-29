IMOTO Photo Innovates to Help REALTORSÂ® Minimize Foot Traffic in Active Listings

IMOTO photo, a real estate photography company, has launched an immersive video product for real estate listings. The product, called the 360 Video Walkthrough, allows viewers to easily interact with the video player and choose the directions they would like to view while the video plays and takes them through the property. The 360 Video Walkthrough is designed to be a user-friendly alternative to 3D walkthroughs that require users to click arrows to navigate.Â

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is an immediate need to minimize foot traffic through real estate listings. The 360 Video Walkthrough provides real estate professionals with a simple, cost-effective solution that allows them to continue to show their active listings to prospective buyers, without putting their clients at risk.Â

Darryl Glade, CEO of IMOTO photo, says, “It is our goal to support our clients during this difficult time and we know that online real estate media can provide a safe and effective way for REALTORSÂ® to continue to do business. The 360 Video Walkthrough product allows prospective buyers to virtually walk through the REALTORÂ®’s listing while at the same time abiding by social distancing and stay-at-home orders.”Â

Content Square 1.

The 360 Video Walkthrough is available to REALTORSÂ® in select markets for $99. IMOTO photo has published new shoot requirements to ensure the safety of all parties involved in the photoshoot, and will continue to provide REALTORSÂ® with services to help them market their listings in an increasingly virtual world, as long as state, local, and federal government allow.Â

For more information, please visit IMOTO.com.