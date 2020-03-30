JPAR Franchising Adds Chief Growth Officer

Brad Smith has been chosen by JPAR Franchising to fill the newly created position of chief growth officer. Smith was most recently chief franchise development officer at Regus Co-Working Corporation. Smith also has experience as vice president of Franchising at Weichert Real Estate, Jani-King and Dairy Queen.

JPAR Franchising CEO Geoff Lewis states, “As we continue to add franchises in new and existing states at a rapid pace, we brought Brad in to benefit from his decades of experience leading and training franchise sales teams at established brands. I look forward to working directly with Brad as he applies his knowledge and enthusiasm to our talented sales team.”

For his part, Smith states, “I am very excited to join JPAR Franchising, which has already achieved the status of fastest-growing 100-percent commission brokerage and is now one of America’s hottest business franchises. JPAR has proven that its transaction fee model, combined with great technology and a productivity standard, is the model agents and brokers are looking for. I am eager to accelerate the trajectory of JPAR’s growth.”

“Our rapid growth requires more structure for franchise sales,” adds JP Piccinini, chairman and founder of Vesuvius Holdings, LLC, parent company of JPAR Franchising. “I believe Brad’s prior experience will help to propel the superior JPAR model into one of the brightest future brands in our industry. I am delighted to have Brad on the team. Our team, franchisees and overall brand will benefit greatly from his experience and knowledge.”

For more information, please visit JPAR.com.