How a Quality Lead-Gen System Can Produce Steady Profits

Homes.com Provides Agents With a Constant Flow of Business

Robin Winans, an agent with Abby Realty, signs her emails with “Your Reliable REALTOR®.”

It only makes sense, then, that she would look for a reliable lead-gen partner as well, and that’s how Homes.com came into the picture.

“I looked at several different programs,” says Winans, “but wanted something that was a little more specific to my area.”

The next priority? Having a certain amount of prominence in her market. She didn’t want to be one of hundreds of agents fighting over the same leads.

“I liked that I was one of only three agents that would show up in my zip code,” she says, adding that the true measure of a successful lead-gen service is the quality of the leads.

“I wanted good leads and not a bunch of junk ones that I had to weed through,” she says.

So far, her conversion numbers have been high.

“The leads that I have gotten have actually been real people looking for a home,” says Winans. “I have met with about 90 percent of those leads, and I closed on a rental that is leading into a listing. I am also currently working on a buyer lead that is actually pre-qualified.”

Winans says the overall process for obtaining a steady stream of contacts took a few months.

“At first, I did not get very many leads, but I remembered they said it might take a few months,” says Winans. “Then, at about the third month, I started getting leads weekly—mostly rentals at the beginning.”

Those rental leads can be lucrative, she says, providing continuing business.

“They have been productive because I’m putting qualified people into my CRM for the future,” says Winans.

For her, however, buyer leads are the real target. Upon mentioning her concerns to Homes.com, she saw an immediate shift.

“When I called Homes.com, they adjusted something and, all of a sudden, I started getting buyer leads weekly,” she says, adding that it makes a difference when you have that type of support.

“They have a very nice staff who is always checking in to make sure that I am getting leads,” says Winans.

A big concern Winans had before signing on? Quality often comes at a cost. But she was happy to discover that Homes.com offered her lead-gen solutions within budget.

“The price for the value was very good, especially compared to other programs,” she says. “The staff helped me to keep in my budget and get the biggest bang for my dollars.”

At first, Winans was simply testing out the product, signing up with the Homes.com program for a six-month trial. Now, she’s convinced it’s a long-term solution.

“I have now signed on again for another six months,” says Winans. “I would refer Homes.com to anyone who is looking for quality leads for a fair price. The leads I have received have more than paid for my monthly cost several times over. So far, eight months in, I am quite satisfied.”

