How to Design Your Bathroom With Wood

Here are the basics of what you need to know when using wood in the bathroom.

Choose the Right Type

Teak, ipe and cedar wood make great candidates, as they are naturally resistant to rot and moisture.

Ventilation Is Key

An exhaust fan will help to remove the steam and allow the wood to dry quickly after each use so that it doesn’t get damaged over time.

Keep It Safe With a Sealant

Just as you would apply a sealant to your wooden deck, it’s wise to do so in the bathroom to protect the wood from moisture. This can be done with a natural oil, such as linseed oil.