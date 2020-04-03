Organizing Your Closets and Storage for a Stress-Free Home Stay

It’s that time of year—spring cleaning. And there’s an even greater opportunity to get a fresh start in our homes as we are practicing social distancing. If you’re looking to get more organized, start by tackling your closets and storage.

Here are some tips:

Flip your hangers to find out what you use and what you don’t. By facing the hanger in the opposite direction when you wear something, you’ll soon be able to tell what in your closet is worth keeping and what can be donated. You’ll be surprised by how many items of clothing are just taking up space.

Content Square 1.

Ask yourself how the clothes make you feel. Use Marie Kondo’s method and ask yourself if something brings you joy. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t belong in your closet. Make piles for donation, selling or throwing away.

Use a color system. When organizing, keep all of your clothes neat by arranging them by color. This will make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for without making a mess every time you go into your closet. It will be helpful for coordinating outfits, too!

Get a lot of bins. Whether you’re organizing your closet or any other type of home storage space, bins are your friends. Get clear bins in varying sizes that you can label and categorize. By doing this, you’ll be able to quickly find items without having to scavenge through several different boxes.

Content Square 2.

Use any extra space. To keep things off counters and the floor, utilize the spaces that are often left empty, such as behind your doors or in nooks under the stairs. Hanging storage behind doors is the perfect way to organize shoes, scarves, jewelry, etc. without keeping surfaces and closets cluttered.

During stressful times, you don’t want to add to that stress with clutter. By following these simple organization techniques, you can make social distancing as stress-free as possible.