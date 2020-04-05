Luxian International Realty Now Offers New Live Rep Instant Video Chat for Virtual Customer Experience

Our new normal is real-time connections with easy-to-use technology, and luxury real estate is no different. That’s where Luxian International Realty comes in. As the only virtually-based luxury real estate brokerage, Luxian’s mission is to design remarkable and luxurious real estate experiences whether in person or virtually.

Beginning now, Luxian will offer Live Rep™ on its website. Live Rep is a breakthrough instant video chat application for luxury real estate buyers and sellers to initiate a first dialogue with a Luxian agent face-to-face, on-demand from anywhere in the world.

“Luxury is central to the value we provide and cannot be compromised because our clients are virtual,” says Luciane Serifovic, founder and CEO of Luxian International Realty. “As a virtual brokerage, we consistently identify and incorporate technologies that make it easier for our clients to engage with us and for our brokers to provide a seamless experience. We welcome you to initiate a virtual meeting with us through Live Rep.”

“Gone are the days of one-dimensional websites that only feature listings, glamour shots of homes and artificially intelligent support,” says Clifford Schwartz, CEO of NuMuBu Corporation, innovator of Live Rep. “Live Rep is the ideal application for Luxian, bringing the luxury real estate experience to life for those that can’t be live and in-person.”

Live Rep is seamlessly available through the Luxian International Realty website and requires no additional download or registration.

For more information, please visit www.theluxian.com.