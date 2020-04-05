Realty ONE Group Thrives in Q1 2020

Realty ONE Group International, one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the nation, announced it posted record-setting growth in the first quarter of 2020, signing 25 new franchises to 10-year agreements—six of those in the last four days of March—while adding more than 550 real estate professionals during this period.

The global franchisor now boasts more than 13,000 real estate professionals and is opening in three new U.S. states: North Dakota, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Realty ONE Group’s stellar Q1 also marked year-over-year growth, with number of transactions closed up 32 percent, and sales volume up 28 percent during the same period last year, according to the company.

“Simply, WOW! Our dynamic organization has tremendous momentum as our franchise network continues to expand quickly,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International. “To become a franchise owner the qualification process is quite lengthy before we welcome them into our ONE Family.”

Realty ONE Group, known as the “UNbrokerage,” continues to attract new potential franchise owners and real estate professionals, and is not pumping the brakes during these unprecedented times. The franchisor has recently launched new websites like OwnAONE.com and WakingUpToWin.com, while ramping up digital marketing efforts, conducting daily Town Hall web meetings, releasing new podcasts and hosting virtual VIP tours to introduce the thriving business to entrepreneurs across the globe.

“Realty ONE Group is a YOU-first focused company and the success of our talented real estate professionals and extraordinary franchise business owners matters first,” says Jewgieniew. “This approach creates unity like I’ve never seen before, while experiencing increased marketshare across the country.”

Launched in the second half of 2019, Realty ONE Group’s new ONE University (ONE.U) is a proprietary coaching platform headed up by coaching experts Chief Learning Officer Mark Pessin and Vice President of Learning Kathy Baker.

Recruit UP!, one of the many customized UP! training programs within ONE.U, created a potential market shift of over $2.9 billion in new sales volume in Q1 2020, according to the company. This is partly due to the ongoing ONE-on-ONE coaching calls, weekly boot camps and regional training events. ONE.U launched a new Learning Management System (LMS) late last year as well, and now offers nearly 3,000 courses online for real estate professionals to learn while they earn.

The UNBrokerage celebrated other milestones in mid-February at its annual ONE Summit 2020 conference in Las Vegas, Nev. The event began with hundreds of REALTORS® walking the Las Vegas Strip together to benefit the Beverly Carter Foundation and bring more awareness and prevention to REALTOR® safety. The conference of 1,600 attendees focused on women in leadership roles and featured powerful female keynote speakers. ONE Summit ended with a black and gold celebration party at the world-famous Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a lifestyle brand, embodying a thriving spirit and “coolture,” while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies. The company now has more than 13,000 real estate professionals in over 280 locations across 42 states, Washington D.C. and Canada, and has doubled its national footprint and marketshare in the past 24 months.

For more information, please visit OwnAONE.com.