4 Ways to Improve Your Yard and Increase Curb Appeal

One of the first things that people notice about a home is its front lawn, which adds to a property’s curb appeal. A well-kept yard with tasteful design elements can attract buyers if your home is on the market or make it more enjoyable for you and your family.

Related: Quick and Easy Ways to Boost Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Here are some ideas to consider if you’re not sure how to make the most of your home’s outdoor areas:

Trim Trees and Shrubs

A well-kept lawn should boast neatly-trimmed and pruned trees. Uneven branches or dead limbs should be removed with a tree lopper or pruning shears, which can also be used to clean up dying leaves, stems and blooms. Trees with fungus or other botanical diseases should be inspected for possible treatment or trimming. If your lawn has the same type of trees in uneven sizes, you may also be able to trim them for a more consistent appearance.

Eliminate Weeds

Many kinds of weeds are hardy and seem to grow in any kind of soil. Avoid harmful herbicides and opt for eco-friendly products that will get rid of weeds without hurting the grass or soil. Many lawn and garden centers carry non-toxic weed killers that are safe for lawns and gardens.

Sow Fresh Grass Seed

Each spring, check your lawn for signs of thinning grass and bare patches. Reseed your lawn by sowing seeds of the same variety that currently grows in your yard. If you’re not sure which type it is, take a sample to a lawn and garden supply shop to match the right grass seed for sowing. You might not need to scatter it over your entire yard—focus on the areas that visibly need it. Follow the directions on the package, which likely include a reminder to water new grass seed daily in sunny weather to keep it moist and facilitate growth.

Add Lawn Accents

If your home sits in a beautiful natural setting near woods, hills or a lake, you may want to let nature speak for itself in calling attention to your lovely property. In other areas, you can add clusters of seasonal flowers, such as daffodils and tulips in spring, daisies and hyacinths in summer and chrysanthemums and marigolds in autumn. Flower gardens or patio areas can be adorned with clay figurines or potted plants with vibrant blooms.

Make the most of your lawn to enjoy it fully and enhance curb appeal for your property. Simple efforts like these can make a major improvement!

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, N.M. She recommends using a tree lopper to improve your yard. She loves the outdoors and spends most of her time hiking, biking, and gardening. For more information, contact Chaplan via Facebook at facebook.com/brooke.chaplan or Twitter @BrookeChaplan.