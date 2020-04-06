Growing Through Training and Collaboration

Rebecca Hunter

Agent/Owner

The Platinum Team, Realty ONE Group Opening Doors

Davenport, Iowa

Region Served: Greater Quad Cities in Iowa and Illinois

Years in Real Estate: 3

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 42

What is your secret to staying relevant in the ever-changing real estate landscape?

Education. I believe in going to as many classes as I can to continue to learn. I then bring that knowledge back to my own agents and teach them in small, easy-to-digest pieces.

How do you stay in touch with your clients?

We use the CINC platform for customer relationship management, but most of my clients friend me on Facebook so they can follow what I am up to and stay in touch with me that way.

How do you attract the top agents in your area?

We have a fun atmosphere that fosters growth and learning. We are 100-percent transparent in all that we do, and we provide the same opportunity for every real estate agent in our office. We don’t play favorites, nor do we make any special deals. I treat everyone the same, and I make time for every agent when they have questions or need my help.

What is the most significant advantage when it comes to being part of an ownership team?

I love my ownership team, which is made up of myself, Nate Lunsford, Mike Ingleby and Ricky McClintock. I focus on the business side of things by making sure our staff knows how to do certain things, whether it is helping agents grow their business by teaching classes or onboarding everyone myself and getting to know them on a more personal level. Nate is in charge of recruiting and helping agents whenever they may have an issue with another agent, the state or one of our customers. Mike, who has been in the business for 35-plus years, helps our agents by working with them to set goals and mentoring them with their life issues. He truly is a wealth of knowledge. Ricky helps all three of us whenever we need it. He is newer to the real estate industry, but he has a lot of great ideas and good energy.

Where do you see yourself and your business five years down the road?

I want to have more than 100 real estate agents in our office. I would like to have a second or third location by then as well. Also, I want to branch out into the mortgage business. There is no limit to where the four of us can take this business.

