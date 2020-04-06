Rock Family of Companies Unleashes Resources, Announces Public-Private Partnerships to Source, Procure and Manufacture Materials to Fight Coronavirus

Rocket Mortgage, Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies have announced a wide-scale effort, in partnership with numerous private and public organizations, to source necessary materials to fight the coronavirus pandemic for use in Detroit. The effort includes establishing partnerships with companies for the manufacturing and distribution of equipment for local hospitals, governments and health professionals.

“As Detroit’s largest employer, we recognize our critical role in serving the members of our community,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans. “This is a time for the public and private sectors to come together for a common goal, and we encourage the entire business community to use everything at their disposal to support our essential front-line workers who are working tirelessly to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”

“The Rocket Mortgage and Rock Family of Companies continue to step up to the plate as a partner for the city and its residents,” says Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “The city is grateful for Dan Gilbert and his team’s effort in helping not only our healthcare professionals, but all of those workers in the city that are essential in allowing families to stay safe in their homes.”

These actions and partnerships include:

Manufacturing

The Quicken Loans Community Fund is partnering with the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) and Carhartt to purchase a mask production line machine that will eventually produce more than 500,000 masks per week. Additionally, ISAIC will produce gowns and other in-demand and personal protection equipment (PPE) for distribution to local providers.

The Quicken Loans Community Fund is purchasing the line machine, the only one of its kind in the region, and ISAIC will train and operate the production in a facility provided in-kind by Carhartt.



Supply Procurement and Logistical Support

Rocket Mortgage and the Rock Family of Companies are immediately sourcing 100,000 N95 masks to provide to local hospitals and healthcare providers.

Football helmet and equipment company Xenith is leveraging existing international supplier relationships to source face shields for local hospitals.

Rocket Mortgage and the Rock Family of Companies are expediting sourcing of critical supplies for local hospitals by contracting with private and/or cargo aircraft for immediate delivery of PPE, ventilators and dialysis machines to the Detroit area.

The Quicken Loans procurement team is vetting CDC- and FDA-approved suppliers for area hospitals to ensure product quality and fair pricing.



Team Member and Technology Support

The Rock Family of Companies is offering immediate and extended use of team members and technological infrastructure to aid in the supply chain, scaling, supplier vetting and any additional needs.



Thank You Effort for Critical Workers Throughout Detroit

A core piece of this effort is a powerful marketing campaign to recognize the life-saving efforts of the thousands of healthcare professionals and front-line workers in the Detroit area who are working tirelessly to keep us safe, healthy and alive.

The campaign will utilize existing contracts for billboards and additional signage to highlight healthcare workers, service providers and workers who, through their efforts, made it possible for Michigan to flatten the curve. The Rock Family of Companies will also provide food delivery to area hospitals and other locations.

Bedrock, the Rock Family of Companies’ real estate arm, will also illuminate its portfolio in red, white and blue as a beacon of hope for the community and an additional show of support for Detroit’s essential workers.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the support and generosity from our community,” says Bob Riney, Henry Ford Health System’s president of Healthcare Operations and chief operating officer. “Having strong community partners like the Rock Family of Companies will only strengthen our resolve to protect our front-line workers as we fight this pandemic.”

“We are so grateful for the support from the Rock Family of Companies,” Beaumont Health COO Carolyn Wilson says. “At a time like this, our community needs to come together, and we are sincerely appreciative of the organization’s generosity.”

Previously, the Quicken Loans Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation announced a $1.2 million donation to address the impact of coronavirus in Detroit. Additionally, Bedrock offered up to three months of rent forgiveness for restaurants and small business tenants so that they may continue to meet payroll commitments and pay their bills.

Quicken Loans and Rock Connections have also donated their call center operations and team members for appointment scheduling for the drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the Michigan State Fairgrounds. They also supported the development of the scheduling technology and provided critical logistical support for the site. The Rocket Mortgage Classic has donated tents and other assets from the tournament for the drive-up effort.

Rock Family of Companies team members have donated more than $500,000 through a Quicken Loans Community Fund dollar-for-dollar matching campaign that directs funds to local nonprofits Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Focus: HOPE, Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners Community Food Bank.

“We are so grateful to not only our region’s healthcare providers, but the countless Detroiters who are working long hours so that families can stay safe in their homes,” Farner says. “We cannot forget the sacrifice made by grocery store employees, mail carriers, fast food workers and all critical employees. We appreciate you all.”