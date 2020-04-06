Should You Bundle Your Insurance Policies?

Many companies offer attractive discounts to customers who bundle their homeowners, auto and life insurance policies.

If you had bundled policies and an accident damaged your home and car, you could pay one deductible.

Getting all your insurance from one company could help you avoid gaps in coverage.

If your home is difficult to insure, you could have more luck getting coverage from a company where you already had an unrelated policy.

It’s easier to handle billing and make policy changes when dealing with one insurer.

Bundling might not make sense if you have a high-end car or if one company offers you low rates but inadequate coverage.