Should You Spend the Money to Upgrade Your Appliances?

Worn-out or inefficient appliances can lead to high utility bills.

The Environmental Protection Agency created the ENERGY STAR program to encourage companies to produce energy-efficient appliances that use less electricity and water to save consumers money.

ENERGY STAR appliances cost more to buy and repair, but you would have lower monthly utility bills.

Stainless steel appliances are attractive and durable, but they are expensive and show dirt, dust and fingerprints.

Smart appliances run at off-peak times or use low-energy cycles. Many can be controlled through a smartphone app. They can be expensive to buy and repair.

If you’re thinking about upgrading appliances, compare models, features and prices.