Surprising Home Maintenance Tasks that You’re Probably Forgetting

Every homeowner wants to protect their home and properly care for their investment. To do this, you need to keep up on regular and seasonal maintenance tasks. While you may be focused on those recurring seasonal tasks, like changing your HVAC filters for instance, there are some that you have likely forgotten. To effectively care for your home and its appliances, be sure to put these important tasks on your to-do list.

Test Your Smoke Alarms

Smoke alarms are vital to your home and its residents’ safety. You should have, at minimum, a smoke detector in each bedroom and on every level of your home. It can be all too easy to set them up and forget them. Be sure to take the time to test each alarm at least twice annually.

Clean Your Dryer Vent Duct

Preventing a house fire is vital to your safety, and a simple task like cleaning your dryer vent duct can ensure the safety of your family and home, and the longevity of your dryer. Clean out your dryer vent’s ductwork biannually. It’s important to note that, even if a blocked duct doesn’t cause a fire, it can extend drying times and even make your house smell weird. You can clean your ducts yourself in most cases, but in certain cases, calling a professional may be prudent.

Dust Your Refrigerator Coils

Behind your fridge, there is likely an accumulation of dust, the likes of which you haven’t seen. Most homeowners forget about this simple task, but that is a mistake. Dust accumulation begins to add unnecessary wear and tear to your refrigerator, making you more likely to need a replacement sooner.

Flush Your Water Heater

Your water heater’s longevity is directly related to its upkeep. Flushing your water heater prevents mineral sediment that can build up inside the tank. A sign of this can be banging, popping or rumbling noises as water bubbles up through your water heater, making it harder to flush later. If you do not address this maintenance task, the sediment layer can cause your tank to rust out at the bottom. An annual flush of your water heater may be a chore, but your wallet will thank you.