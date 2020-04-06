Tips for Reacting to Spring Flooding on Your Property

When the spring season hits, it is natural to think about blooming tulips and beginning your vegetable garden. Unfortunately, spring landscaping can become a bit more complicated for some unlucky homeowners. If those spring showers bring along some spring flooding, what can homeowners do? Here is what you need to consider to help you prevent flooding and protect your property.

How do I Know if my Property is at Risk?

Depending on many factors, any property could be at risk for a spring flood. However, those particularly at risk are homes that are located in a low-lying area near a body of water. For example, this can include a stream, river or culvert; along a coast; or downstream from a dam or levee. Check FEMA’s Flood Map to determine your property’s flood risk.

FEMA Offers the Basics on Flood Prep

There are a few steps you can take to prep your property for a flood and even reduce your risk of damage. These tips from FEMA can help:

Content Square 1.

Elevate utilities, electrical panels, switches, sockets, wiring, appliances or heating systems. Ensure basements and flood-prone areas are waterproofed. Install a moisture alarm in flood-prone areas like the basement. Clear all debris from gutters and downspouts to keep water from pooling at the home’s foundation. Anchor fuel tanks.

Double-Check Your Coverage

No one wants to get stuck footing the bill after a flood. In spite of the fact that floods remain the nation’s most common natural disaster, unfortunately, many homeowners do not have homeowners insurance that covers floods. Evaluate your policy to make sure that you are protected in the event of a flood.