Facebook Live Must-Watch: Keeping a Big Team Focused

Stay connected with customers and your team! This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted by realtor.com® and RETechnology, as Dan Walters, partner and chief operating officer of Robert Slack LLC, addresses “Keeping a Big Team Focused” while remotely working.

What: Realtor.com and RETechnology Facebook Live Series “The Huddle” – Keeping a Big Team Focused

When: Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT

Where: Facebook.com/realtor.comPro

Who: Dan Walters, Robert Slack LLC; Andrew Dorn, realtor.com; and Marilyn Wilson, RETechnology and WAV Group

Robert Slack LLC is the biggest real estate team in Florida, and one of the largest in the U.S. As a business connected virtually from the beginning, Robert Slack had a head start keeping its 450 agents working together remotely. In the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hear how the organization is:

Maintaining good spirits

Preserving relationships with each other and customers

Honing skills

Using their time productively

Takeaways include the technology they use and the communications they are using to keep customers engaged who want to transact and otherwise building for the future.