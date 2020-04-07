Search
By RISMedia Staff

Facebook Live Must-Watch: Keeping a Big Team Focused
Stay connected with customers and your team! This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted by realtor.com® and RETechnology, as Dan Walters, partner and chief operating officer of Robert Slack LLC, addresses “Keeping a Big Team Focused” while remotely working.

What: Realtor.com and RETechnology Facebook Live Series “The Huddle” – Keeping a Big Team Focused 

When: Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT 

Where: Facebook.com/realtor.comPro

Who: Dan Walters, Robert Slack LLC; Andrew Dorn, realtor.com; and Marilyn Wilson, RETechnology and WAV Group 

Robert Slack LLC is the biggest real estate team in Florida, and one of the largest in the U.S. As a business connected virtually from the beginning, Robert Slack had a head start keeping its 450 agents working together remotely. In the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hear how the organization is:

  • Maintaining good spirits
  • Preserving relationships with each other and customers
  • Honing skills
  • Using their time productively

Takeaways include the technology they use and the communications they are using to keep customers engaged who want to transact and otherwise building for the future.

