Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and RealScout Lead Homebuyers Into the Future

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is teaming up with RealScout to offer a more dynamic and powerful home-search experience for buyers, even in times when the client and agent cannot meet in person.

RealScout’s capabilities go far beyond the way national search engines find properties that satisfy a buyer’s wish list by providing meaningful tools that enhance communication between agent and buyer. RealScout’s convenient features allow agents and clients to virtually connect anytime and anywhere, accelerating the search process no matter the obstacle, and reducing the frequency of constant in-person meetings, particularly when face-to-face meetings are not an option. These capabilities ensure buyers that they can be certain of always receiving the most current listings.

With RealScout’s groundbreaking capabilities, finding the perfect home has never been easier. Buyers can now pinpoint potential properties by proximity to nearby schools, shops, offices and other parameters. Along with displaying available homes within the buyer’s search parameters, the broad search capabilities lets buyers compare multiple homes, room by room, on the same screen view. Clients can even “like” or “dislike” specific rooms in a home to send feedback to their agents.

In addition to giving buyers a powerful search tool with exclusive features, the RealScout platform lets agents keep track of their buyers’ ever-changing preferences in real-time by allowing buyers to send instant feedback to the agent. Additionally, agents can send branded listing alert emails to their buyers when a new property matching their search parameters comes on the market. These tools help buyers discover as many home options as possible, ultimately prompting buyers to contact their agent to schedule property tours.

Through the partnership, RealScout’s convenient, speedy tools will create high-value connections for agents and clients, and encourage collaboration throughout the brokerage’s offices from Santa Barbara to San Diego. With comprehensive and engaging alerts and features, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to lead homebuyers into the future of home-buying and home-selling.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.