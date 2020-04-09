Best Resources for Staying Updated on COVID-19

Understandably, many are stressed about the COVID-19 pandemic. With so much information available online, it can be difficult to determine the best resources for staying up to date on all the news. Here are a few trusted sources for learning about health information, safety and prevention tips, and data and insights.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC website has an entire micro-site dedicated to COVID-19 information. You can find out how to protect yourself, what to do if you are sick and how to determine if your symptoms match those of COVID-19. Additionally, you can find information on public health, how many cases there are in the U.S. and how you can cope in your daily life if you’re suffering from stress. To learn more, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World Health Organization

The WHO website also provides a series of sub-pages related to the pandemic. Here, you can find the guidance that’s being provided on a global scale, along with travel advice and situation reports. The WHO provides more big-picture resources, such as guidance for food industries on how to maintain a safe food supply. You can also find information on faith-based organizations and large event organizers. There’s also a section called “Mythbusters” that provides facts against some of the misinformation being spread. For more information, visit who.int.

Your State Website

To stay up to date on any changes at the local level, tune into press events being held by your governor, or visit your state’s website for information on testing centers, answers to FAQs and executive orders that are in place. The state website should provide information on any restrictions and closings, as well as confirmed cases at a local level.

USA.gov or Your State’s Department of Labor

For information on unemployment benefits, visit USA.gov or visit the website of your state’s Department of Labor. Here you’ll find the various aid packages that are being offered, as well as any information on workers’ compensation, temporary assistance and disability insurance.

Be wary when reading up on information related to COVID-19. Make sure you’re researching the source as there is a lot of misinformation being spread. Keep a close eye on the above sources to stay up to date on what’s going on with everything related to COVID-19.