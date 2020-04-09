Round 3: Facebook Live Events for Running Your Business During the COVID-19 Outbreak

The highly-anticipated Facebook Live sessions are back to bring you one more week of tips in our Secrets of Top Selling Facebook Group. During these Facebook Live sessions, engage and ask live questions on how to run your business during these difficult times. Ask questions and engage with other industry agents, and experts that are facing the exact same struggles as you, and learn from one another.

Join us for more live sessions starting Monday, April 13, with more industry experts on how to adapt and keep your business running during this time. Check out the featured list of topics and times below:

Monday, 4/13 at 2 p.m. EDT

Playing Offense During COVID-19, featuring CEO and owner of The Boutique Real Estate Group, Raj Qsar

Tuesday, 4/14 at 2 p.m. EDT

Adapting to the Difficult Times, featuring broker associate for Keller Williams Gulf Coast, Alexis Bolin



Wednesday, 4/15 at 2 p.m. EDT

Recap: Video Content During Uncertain Times, featuring keynote speaker and author Marki Lemons-Ryhal

Thursday, 4/16 at 2 p.m. EDT

What Does Success Look Like in These Quarantine Times?, featuring speaker, author and coach Michael J. Maher



