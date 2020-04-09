How Phone Calls Can Help You Reconnect With People

During this pandemic, people have found themselves needing to re-learn how to communicate without being face-to-face with their friends and family. Though video conferencing and FaceTime is available, a simple phone call can help people connect just as much.

A phone call, though a seemingly simple and outdated form of communication, can really help those feeling lonely and overwhelmed. And during such a high-stress and high-anxiety time, a conversation can relax the mind and help to address and release these emotions. More than ever before, people are craving another human voice.

From children to teens and parents to grandparents, everyone is feeling the stress and fear brought on by COVID-19. Take the time to call your loved ones and offer an ear. A conversation can go a long way and even help you all cope with being stuck in the house. Share the things you are doing to pass the time, as they may inspire others. Extend the offer to listen when they’re feeling down or just simply bored.

Content Square 1.

Be sure to reach out to the older and elderly loved ones in your life and practice good listening skills. It will be uplifting and reassuring that they are not alone, especially when they are feeling their loneliest. Be understanding and empathetic, as you are all in this situation together. Give advice and support and share the emotions you are experiencing as well. This can be therapeutic for the both of you.

Taking the time to have an intimate conversation with someone is vital in times like these. If you don’t have many friends or family to reach out to, there are several ways you can still reconnect with others. Volunteer your time to those who are isolated and maybe also don’t have friends or family to talk to. This can help reduce not only your anxiety, but also heal and calm others.

If you currently see a therapist, or if you have in the past, feel free to reach out to them for a phone session. It is important for everyone to take care of their mental health, and a simple phone call to your therapist may be just what you need. Connect with someone who can help you through your anxiety or even give you tips to share with others.

Content Square 2.

Social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t still be social. Phone calls, as simple as they seem, can be therapeutic and healing to all humans during these times. Whether it’s a close friend, distant relative, therapist or complete stranger, conversation can be a savior. So pick up your phone, dial a number and connect. Before you know it, those feelings of loneliness and fear will dwindle away.