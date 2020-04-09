Instilling Confidence Into the Real Estate Transaction, One Home Warranty at a Time

Cinch Home Services Delivers by Assisting Real Estate Professionals and Their Clients

Sibcy Cline REALTORS® is a family of companies that serves the real estate market. As part of their full-service approach, they assist buyers and sellers with products and services to fit their home-related needs before, during and after the move by working with over 200 partners who assist clients and agents with a myriad of needs—from plumbing to landscaping and everything in between, including home warranties.

Building on the longstanding partnership that Sibcy Cline REALTORS® has had with Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National), which has been in place for over three decades, the decision to work in tandem with Cinch was a no-brainer.

“While the players have changed over the years, in addition to the management and ownership, they still offer the same great service we’ve experienced for as long as we’ve known them,” says Barbara Bruns, Sibcy Cline Home Services customer care manager.

According to Bruns, Cinch stands out from the competition for one main reason: their customer service. In fact, at the 2020 Stevie® Awards, Cinch took home one gold, three silver and two bronze awards for their customer service excellence.

“They continue to bend over backwards to assist our agents,” says Bruns.

With 20 branches and just shy of 1,100 agents, Bruns explains that a vast majority of those agents would say that working with Cinch has always been a positive experience.

Providing a level of service that’s well ahead of industry standards, “Cinch has an excellent service record as far as vetting out vendors they use,” says Bruns. “They’re committed to making sure they have the right people in place for each and every service they provide.”

The ongoing, long-growing relationship continues to flourish thanks in large part to the interaction and partnership with Kathleen Oetgen, one of Cinch’s senior account executives.

“Not only is Kathleen fantastic, but she also exudes customer service regardless of the situation,” says Bruns. “Every agent in our organization knows they can call her and that she will call them right back.”

Customer service aside, Bruns explains that buyers and sellers alike benefit from the partnership.

“For a seller that may be nervous about putting their home on the market, the home protection plan instills a level of confidence into the equation, as they know that during the transaction, covered items will be repaired, avoiding delays,” says Bruns.

This same level of comfort extends to buyers, as more often than not, sellers purchase a home warranty and transfer it to the buyers when they purchase the property. The buyers are then covered for the next full year of ownership and can renew the warranty to continue that coverage throughout their ownership of the home.

“This is especially beneficial for first-time buyers, as they haven’t experienced the sticker shock that comes with having to replace major home components,” says Bruns.

To learn more about how you can partner with Cinch Home Services, please reach out to Adam Brown, vice president, National Sales, at adbrown@cinchhs.com or visit cinchrealestate.com.