Setting Up a Simple 3-Step Skin-Care Routine

Trying to commit to a new routine can be tough. But as we are all practicing social distancing and staying home for the safety of ourselves and others, there’s no better time (and we have plenty of it) to introduce a new and healthy regime into your life.

Taking care of your skin doesn’t just make you look good, it makes you feel good, too. So, why not use the extra time you have now to find and develop a new skin-care routine? Here are three simple steps to get your skin looking and feeling its best!

Step 1: Cleanse

Start your new skin-care regimen with a cleanser. Cleansers help to remove any makeup, dirt, excess oils and dead skin from your face. They can also help with acne, scarring and minimizing pores. Simply wash your face with a cleanser at least once a day, no more than twice, with warm water.

Content Square 1.

Step 2: Target Problem Areas

After cleansing, add a small amount of your problem-solving product to your target areas. Whether you suffer from deep-rooted acne, acne scarring or signs of aging, there are many products that can help you. From medicated creams to over-the-counter serums, your skin is covered. Be sure that you stick to the “less is more” mantra when it comes to caring for your problem areas and remember that patience is key.

Step 3: Moisturize

Lastly, you want to keep your skin hydrated. Moisturizer, which comes in many forms depending on your skin type, helps to keep your skin’s protective barrier strong and feeling smooth and soft throughout the day. For oily skin, use less moisturizer or a lighter formula. For dry skin, it is important to use a heavier moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated for a healthy glow.

There’s no better time to care for yourself and develop new and healthy habits. These three simple steps will lead you to clearer, healthier and brighter skin.