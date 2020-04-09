Social Media Groups You Can Join to Build Connections

If you’re stuck at home for an extended amount of time because of COVID-19, you might be craving some personal connections. While you can reach out to friends or family through phone, text or video chat, you also have the opportunity to join groups via social networks and form new friendships. Here’s a few you can consider:

What do you like to do?

If you’d like to join a group based on a hobby, there are plenty of opportunities on social media, especially Facebook. Simply input a keyword into the search bar, such as “scuba diving” or “rock climbing,” and click the Group tab to narrow down your results. Even if you can’t get out and do these favorite activities right now, at least you can connect with others who share that common interest.

What do you like to eat?

You can even find groups based on what your food and drink preferences are. Do you enjoy craft beer? There are plenty of groups, both national and local, that connect thousands together so they can discuss what their favorite beers are. You can also find people who love food trucks, who are vegan, who are on certain diets, and more!

Where do you like to go?

Have a favorite vacation place in mind or somewhere you call a second home? Find a group that allows you to connect with people that live in or have an interest in these locations. You can even join groups of people who share your love of travel. Even though we can’t travel right now, there’s nothing wrong with getting some inspiration for your next trip!

What do you like to read or play?

Social media groups are a book and board game lover’s paradise. For those who enjoy reading, you can join in on virtual book clubs. Get together on a monthly basis and discuss a new book. For gamers, whether video or board games, you can get suggestions on what games to try out, as well as get advice if you’ve hit a road bump you can’t get past.

There’s a group for anything and everyone. Even though many of us are isolated in our homes, we can actually open up our worlds quite a bit by connecting with more people who share our interest, even if we’re not located in the same city or state (or perhaps even the same country).