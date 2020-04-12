Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.comÂ® Launch Stars, Stripes and Summer $75K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Realtor.comÂ®, The Home of Home SearchSM, and Veterans United Home LoansÂ announced The Stars, Stripes and SummerÂ $75KÂ Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway. The promotion is the sixth sweepstakes collaboration between Veterans United and realtor.comÂ® to give back to military veterans and U.S. military service members.

“During this uncertain time, our partnership with realtor.com has never been more important as we each remain focused on helping veterans and military families find homes,” saysÂ Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United Homes. “Together we’ve educated hundreds of thousands of veterans about their home-buying benefits, and awarded nearlyÂ $700,000Â to five military families in three years. We look forward to meeting the next winner in July.”

“With everything going on in the world today, realtor.com is proud to continue its support of Veterans United for the sixth giveaway in three years with The Stars, Stripes and SummerÂ $75KÂ Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway,” says Tricia Smith, senior vice president for realtor.com. “Helping a veteran buy their dream home is just a small token of our gratitude for the continued sacrifices made every day by the men and women of our military who serve our nation.”

The giveaway is open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway will be accepted untilÂ 11:59 a.m. ET,Â June 9, 2020, atÂ c.

The winner will receiveÂ $75,000Â (may be subject to tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes. Full prize details, conditions and sweepstakes rules are available at www.realtor.com/75k-sweepstakes/rules.