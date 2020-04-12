Webinar: 10 Things to Do Now to Prepare for the Market Resurgence

We’re in uncharted times, but you still have a business to run. Join Chris Smith, co-founder of Curaytor, and Andrew Dorn, national speaker and vice president at realtor.com®, as they share recommendations on how to be engaged and keep your business moving forward—while staying safe until normalcy emerges. They’ll address:

How and where listings and sales still occur, including real examples of proven workarounds

Specific texts and emails that are empathetic and appropriate, being used right now with good outcomes

Successful content consumers are clicking on now to take a break from the news

Keeping yourself and your business healthy so you are ready when it reboundsand more!

What: Realtor.com Webinar: 10 Things to Do Now to Prepare for the Market Resurgence, in partnership with the National Association of REALTORS® Right Tools, Right Now program

When: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT / 12 p.m. MT / 11 a.m. PT

Who: Featuring Chris Smith, Curaytor, and Andrew Dorn, realtor.com, with an introduction by Marilyn Wilson, WAV Group

Register today!