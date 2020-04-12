We’re in uncharted times, but you still have a business to run. Join Chris Smith, co-founder of Curaytor, and Andrew Dorn, national speaker and vice president at realtor.com®, as they share recommendations on how to be engaged and keep your business moving forward—while staying safe until normalcy emerges. They’ll address:
- How and where listings and sales still occur, including real examples of proven workarounds
- Specific texts and emails that are empathetic and appropriate, being used right now with good outcomes
- Successful content consumers are clicking on now to take a break from the news
- Keeping yourself and your business healthy so you are ready when it reboundsand more!
What: Realtor.com Webinar: 10 Things to Do Now to Prepare for the Market Resurgence, in partnership with the National Association of REALTORS® Right Tools, Right Now program
When: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT / 12 p.m. MT / 11 a.m. PT
Who: Featuring Chris Smith, Curaytor, and Andrew Dorn, realtor.com, with an introduction by Marilyn Wilson, WAV Group