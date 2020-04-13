4 Great Apps for Working Out at Home

Pretty much every aspect of our lives has been upended by the global pandemic and your exercise routine is most likely no exception. Gyms are closed across the country and personal trainers are staying home to abide by social distancing guidelines, which means the onus is on you to take your fitness regimen into your own hands. Even if you’re fortunate enough to have a home gym, you still might need a little extra motivation to work up a sweat. Here are a few handy apps to keep you working out while staying home.

Peloton

Even if you don’t have a Peloton bike, you can still benefit from thousands of live and on-demand classes available through their app. There’s something for everyone, with guided activities that range from running and strength training to yoga and meditation. For anyone who’s starting to feel a little stagnant while isolating, this is the perfect app to tap into for a variety of workouts.

Nike Training Club

The Nike Training Club app offers a similarly diverse array of classes and workouts that you can do under your roof. Whether you have a fully-equipped home gym or some open space in the backyard, you’ll find all the resources you need to stay fit, as well as strategies for developing healthy eating habits and keeping a positive mindset.

Glo

If you’re looking specifically for an app with an emphasis on yoga, meditation and Pilates classes, then Glo is likely the one for you. With over 4,000 classes and 16 different styles of yoga, you’re sure to keep your mind and body feeling their best without leaving the house. For those who have always wanted to give yoga a try but never found the time, now is your chance to give it a go and see if it’s for you.

FitBit Coach

Whether or not you already have a FitBit device, anyone can utilize their app to participate in dynamic workouts that are recommended based on your fitness level. Additionally, FitBit Coach includes guidance for reaching your nutrition and sleep goals to help you achieve a comprehensive approach to personal wellness.