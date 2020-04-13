4 Ways to Make an Older Home Look Fresh for a Better Sale Price

Putting an older home on the market has its own particular challenges. While many buyers prefer a newer home, there are many who appreciate older architecture.

Here are a handful of ways that you can make your older home look fresh in order to get a better sale price.

Pay Attention to Landscaping

Your front yard is the first thing that most potential buyers will see. If you want to up your potential sale price and make your home look a bit more fresh, you should consider how your landscaping looks. Put some effort into an updated look to transform your home from “old” to “classic.” This might mean a major overhaul or a little bit of yard work, but it will definitely pay off.

Take Care of the Surface-Level Issues

If your older home is really showing its age, it might be time to start fixing some of the aesthetic issues. It’s important that you start taking care of visible cracks and breakages, whether this means working with an on-site surface repair company or simply replacing rotting bits of fence. A little bit of work on the exterior of your home can go a long way toward hiding its apparent age.

Replace the Fixtures

One thing that tends to age poorly in homes? Fixtures. While they’re actually not that tough to replace, they can play a huge role in how your home is perceived. Replacing your faucet or lighting fixtures is a good way to make a big impact on how your home is viewed and how potential buyers will perceive the property.

Give It a Deep Cleaning

Make sure your home gets the deep cleaning it really needs. This means having the outside of your home pressure-washed and the inside professionally cleaned. Every nook and cranny needs to be cleaned so that the space looks its best. Once you’ve washed away the grime that has accumulated, you’ll be left with a more beautiful property.

You can freshen up your older home by making a few changes. Pay attention to the landscaping and fixtures, make sure the property is sparkling clean, and don’t be afraid to fix the problems that are most visible. It might take extra work, but you can make your older home look like a great buy for the right buyer!

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She finds happiness in researching new topics that help expand her horizons.