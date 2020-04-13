5 Steps to Navigate What’s Next

There is no doubt that we are living through unprecedented times with the outbreak of COVID-19, and this virus has touched every industry, every job and every family in some capacity.

However, this unique time has also presented us with opportunities to lean in to the tools we have, build better relationships and focus on what is important to ensure that we are still in business when COVID-19 is a thing of the past.

Here are a few of my thoughts on how REALTORS® and real estate teams can navigate the weeks to follow:

Stick to a routine. Get up and get dressed as if you were going to the office. Don’t lay around all day in your PJs catching up on your Netflix shows. Take a walk around your block to give you the feeling of leaving the house before you turn on your computer.



Put your mask on first.When you get on a plane, they tell you to put your mask on first in the event of an emergency, because you will be of no help to those around you if you can’t breathe. This is the emergency we’ve all been planning for during those flights. Get on the Peloton you got for Christmas or explore the variety of apps that are offering free services. Read, pray, meditate, eat right and get the proper amount of sleep. Do a little more each day to fill your mind, spirit and body with healthy activities.



Master virtual technology. We have been talking about video for years, and many of us, myself included, have resisted this trend because we don’t like the way we look or are afraid of making a mistake when we are behind the camera. Right now, video is paramount, as it’s the conduit that is providing the connection our family, friends and, most importantly, clients are craving. I’ll let you in on a little secret: They don’t care about your gray hairs or the extra pounds you put on; they care about you, and they want to hear from you through video.



Get back to the basics.Crisis times remind us how important the basics are. Selling real estate is not rocket science—it’s about the depth of the relationship you have with your database. Now is the time to reach out to see how they are doing, and how their family is holding up. Review your business plans, tighten up your budgets and update your systems and processes. Get your “house” in order so you are prepared for the bounce-back that is coming.



Focus on the positive. In every dark time, there is always a silver lining. Here are some opportunities that we may see as a result of this pandemic: a baby boom in 10 months; an increase in divorce rates; a surge of upsizing and downsizing; relocation to be closer to family; or investors looking for other opportunities if tenants can’t pay rent.

Like many of us, I weathered through 9/11 and the 2008-2009 recession, and one thing has remained a constant no matter what we are facing as an industry: Those who focus on the relationship with their database are the ones who will still be standing when the storm has passed.

Sarah Michelle Bliss is a coach with Workman Success Systems. She has been in the real estate industry since 1995 and is a founder at RE/MAX Professionals, where she has been a part of the Nate Martinez Team since 1997. Over the past 20 years, she has taught locally and nationally, and coached and influenced her peers through team management, agent development and training. Bliss is currently the director of Agent Development for RE/MAX Professionals in Glendale, Ariz. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.