Content Ideas to Share on Social Media to Help Clients Through the Crisis

COVID-19 is the center of the news. From television to radio to social media, the virus and the resulting response to stop the spread are being covered across all media platforms. Most people are confined to their homes, searching for ways to fill their time and escape the constant influx of virus-related news.

As a real estate agent, it’s important to adapt to these times and to connect with and support your social audience. You want to provide useful and valuable content to your followers, in addition to information about the virus and its effect on real estate.

So, what kind of content can you share that is appropriate during this time of crisis and quarantine? Here are some valuable content ideas that real estate agents can share on social media while staying sensitive to this global pandemic.

Home Decor and Organization

Since most of us are stuck at home, this is a great time to go through each room, reorganize and revamp. Share tips, like simple tricks to keep a closet or bathroom organized, to give people ideas of how to take advantage of the time they have in their home. Home decor ideas are also a great read for those confined inside. Sharing inspirational Instagram accounts dedicated to home design or ideas for quarantine-friendly home design changes gives your audience helpful and actionable ideas they can count on you for.

Home Maintenance

Like decorating and organizing a home, quarantine can allow the time needed for a deep cleaning. Now that spring is here, share a detailed spring cleaning checklist to help your audience keep their homes clean and their time spent productively. Even consider sharing suggestions for specific home cleaning tools and natural cleaning solutions that can be found within the home to lend a helping hand to those who are restricted from bringing in a cleaning service or taking a trip to the store.

Tips for Working From Home

As many workers across the country are staying in their homes, some are experiencing working from home for the first time. Since this is new territory for a lot of people, sharing tips for setting up a successful home office is a great place to start. Employees who are new to this concept may find it hard to stay productive when working in the comfort of their home. Posting suggestions for keeping productive while working at home can benefit those who are adapting to the current circumstances.

Homeschooling Tips for Parents

Another first-time experience that many families are adapting to through this pandemic is having to help their children stay on track with their learning by homeschooling. Though many schools, from kindergarten to college, have turned to virtual teaching and digital classrooms, some, if not all, of the responsibility ultimately is falling back on parents. Share how to best keep children engaged with their schoolwork. Since many families have never had to do this and most have no experience replacing the role of a teacher, any tips and suggestions would be valued.

The more helpful and valuable content you provide during this unprecedented time to your social sphere, the better. With the restrictions and uncertainty we are facing all across the country, it’s important for people to take a break from the news and normalize their life as much as possible. So, in addition to the informative and virus-focused news and content you post, be sure to add in some content to help them through this crisis.

Paige Brown is RISMedia’s content editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Paige your real estate news ideas at pbrown@rismedia.com.