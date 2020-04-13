Creating a Real Estate Series that Communicates Your Value

This is the time to ramp up your marketing efforts with a series. Why? Because if you’re stuck at home due to COVID-19, you have more time than ever to let your imagination wander and to create a compelling series that will help you keep the business churning. And if you’re new to the industry, it’s more important than ever to differentiate yourself from the competition.

Whether you want to do a blog series, a podcast series or a video series, here’s what you should do:

Focus on your niche. Don’t reinvent the wheel. You already know what you’re good at, so use that expertise to your advantage. If you typically work with first-time homebuyers, for example, you can create a series that’s catered to consumers who are purchasing their first home. The series can span topics such as inspections, negotiations, what to look for during the home search, and more. Other niches you can focus on include luxury, foreclosures, expired, renters, etc.

Keep things consistent. You can’t shoot off one part of your series and then neglect to post the next part for a few months. If you’re going to do this, you have to commit. Ideally, you want to be putting out content at least weekly, if not more frequently. And consistency isn’t just about timing, either. Keep your branding and messaging consistent throughout as well. You want to create a sense of familiarity with your viewers, and if they’re watching, reading or listening to something that’s drastically different every time, they won’t connect your content with your name.

Publicize it. You can’t expect to create content and have it automatically go viral. You need to leverage all of your marketing avenues to get the word out. Use social media to announce every time you release another part of your series. Create hashtags that are memorable and have popular keywords in them so they appear on people’s feeds. Don’t forget about traditional marketing, however. Pick up the phone or send out mailers with information about your series. The more ways you announce it, the better turnout you’ll get.

Creating a series doesn’t have to be overwhelming or time-consuming. First, sit down and think of the overall plan and story board it. If you can see it in front of you, it will make it easier for you to make it a reality. Next, set up a schedule. If it’s in your calendar, it’s harder to avoid and you’ll get it done. Lastly, be proactive about the feedback you’re receiving. Interact with viewers that ask questions or post comments, and look at social media metrics to determine what topics are getting you the most viewers.

With a plan in place, you can start getting easy leads through a real estate series.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Liz your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.