Hanging on to Your Sanity While Working From Home

At first, it may have seemed like a dream come true; sleep a little later…skip the commute…work in your pajamas if you feel like it.

But working from home can quickly outstay it’s welcome. You miss the routine – the coffee breaks and kibitzing, the face-to-face meetings, all those busy, ringing phones – and given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis, there’s no way to know how long your work-at-home status will continue.

Psychologists and productivity experts provide these tips for making the most of the time you are working remotely:

