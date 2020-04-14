RE/MAX Expands National Advertising Campaign to Address Changing Role of Real Estate Network

RE/MAX, LLC, in collaboration with award-winning agency Camp + King, announced the addition of two new spots to its 2020 advertising campaign, aiming to bring people together with a message that “We Will Rise Above” during this time of uncertainty.

“In the past few months, the world as we know it has changed,” said Abby Lee, RE/MAX senior vice president, marketing and communications. “Our original campaign was much more playful and no longer felt right for the times. This new direction speaks with compassion and hope while delivering a reminder that RE/MAX agents are still serving as trusted advisors to their clients and communities.”

The two commercials span TV, digital and social media outlets and focus on the words “If we work together, we will rise above,” giving a nod to the iconic RE/MAX hot air balloon. Adding to the repository of RE/MAX-owned customizable ad campaign assets on the RE/MAX Hustle website, one of the spots includes a feature where agents can personalize the end card of the spot with their name, photo, contact information and a short message of encouragement.

Over the last month, RE/MAX agents from across the world have supported their local communities with more than just real estate. For example, some agents have sewn face masks and delivered food to elderly clients and school children.

“Across all industries and across all brands, it is clear that the current goal is to help people first and foremost,” said Roger Camp, founder and chief creative officer at Camp + King. “Adding these new ad spots to the RE/MAX Network’s media mix matches the changing landscape and roles of real estate agents. The spots communicate solidarity with the larger communities we’re now all a part of.”

“We want to comfort those we have helped find homes for in the past, and those we will serve in the future, with a message that we are here for them, ready to work with them and available to answer their questions as their unique situations continue to evolve,” Lee added.

To see the customizable ad spot, click here.