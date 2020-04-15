Ensuring Your Clients Get the Best Value for Their Home

At HomeTeam, everyone’s health and safety is of our utmost concern. You and your client may be experiencing some anxiety meeting new people and entering an unfamiliar home due to the coronavirus. HomeTeam understands this concern and is making adjustments to ensure a positive experience for everyone involved.

If you or your clients are not comfortable attending the home inspection, we understand. HomeTeam is offering a virtual walkthrough of the home and a comprehensive report with all the information your client needs.

Traditionally, most people think of a home inspection as being paid for by the buyer and performed right before the closing of a sale. In today’s real estate market, sellers can level the playing field by getting a pre-listing inspection of their house to speed along the process.

According to the Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report, 25 percent of sellers get a home inspection before contacting an agent. It’s the third most common pre-listing activity, behind completing home improvements (which 50 percent of sellers do), and deciding on a listing price (39 percent).

The last thing you want is to have a prospective buyer’s home inspector discover an item that you were unaware of that is defective and requires fixing. Such a situation could send all parties back to the negotiating table.

A pre-listing inspection, which is paid for by the home seller, provides a written report of the condition of the property and can uncover concerns that might affect a sale. The inspector checks major systems, mechanicals, windows and doors while also looking for safety concerns. It provides insight into aspects of the home that may require repair or replacement prior to putting it on the market, helping to ensure a quick sale for a maximum price.

If you have lived in your home for some time, weathering and normal wear and tear can create issues such as leaks, cracks, rotted wood, etc. A prelisting inspection is a proactive step that a home seller can take to ensure many benefits, such as:

• Identifying material defects that could potentially inhibit a sale

• The opportunity to address repairs ahead of time at their own pace and shop around for competitively priced contractors of their choice, thus avoiding having to pay for a higher priced contractor of the buyer’s choosing

• Strengthening your home’s selling power

Waiting for a potential buyer’s inspector to produce the report is often stressful for the seller. The prospective buyer’s opinion of the home could become negative by the need for major repairs.

HomeTeam Inspection Service is a national leading home inspection company, providing a team of inspectors onsite for more than 25 years. Our teams are recognized for being fast, trusted and accurate.

