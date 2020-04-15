John L. Scott Real Estate Brings on New Director of Luxury Marketing

John L. Scott Real Estate has brought on Rachel Warner to oversee the company’s luxury homes division, Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott. She brings more than a decade of professional experience to the director of luxury marketing role, which is focused on boosting luxury brand awareness and supporting luxury brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California.

Warner previously worked as the director of luxury marketing for Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott from 2016-2018, before taking a hiatus to work in marketing for an investment advisor. She also oversaw marketing efforts for a Seattle-based custom home builder as the company’s marketing manager.

It was a desire to build on past successes and blaze a new path for Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott that brought Warner to the company again.

“Throughout my career, I’ve really found my sweet spot is in marketing luxury brands in the real estate space,” said Warner. “I’m so glad to be returning to the John L. Scott. Exceptional Homes team! I see this as a fantastic opportunity to bring fresh ideas to life for our luxury brokers and in the industry at large as a company.”

Duane Giglia, who oversees the marketing department at John L. Scott, said Warner fits in well with the overall vision and growth plans for the Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott division.

“Exceptional Homes by John L. Scott provides a range of marketing services and support to our luxury clientele when buying or selling a luxury property or investing in real estate,” said Giglia, vice president of operations at John L. Scott. “We’re pleased to welcome Rachel back to the team; her unique blend of luxury know-how and passion for excellence make her an ideal fit.”

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.